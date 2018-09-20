Analysts Expect State Street Corp (STT) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. State Street has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in State Street by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

