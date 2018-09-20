Analysts Expect State Street Corp (STT) to Announce $1.94 EPS

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce earnings per share of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. State Street has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In related news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $2,075,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,649,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,159,084,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,389,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,678,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in State Street by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,952,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,985,000 after acquiring an additional 205,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,833,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in State Street by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,045,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply