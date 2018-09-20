Analysts Expect PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.58. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after buying an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.15. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

