Analysts Expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.52 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,777. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $734,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

