Analysts Expect CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). CSI Compressco posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.13 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 51.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 120.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 215,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

