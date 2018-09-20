Analysts Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) to announce $68.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the highest is $75.40 million. CNX Midstream Partners reported sales of $56.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $267.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.99 million to $282.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $378.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $414.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 46.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNXM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

In related news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,671,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,192,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 1,236.1% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,544,000 after buying an additional 1,027,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,762,000. Institutional investors own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

