Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (CERN) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Cerner reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other Cerner news, President Zane M. Burke sold 381,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $24,411,952.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,472.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 378,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $25,181,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,727,124.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,270,870 shares of company stock valued at $82,486,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

