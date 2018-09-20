Analysts Expect AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AMETEK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $2,442,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,202,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,720. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,178,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,878 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,100,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,436,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,311,000 after purchasing an additional 179,026 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,792,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,516,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,618,000 after purchasing an additional 323,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

