Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth about $100,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 5,998,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,180,362. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.94.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

