Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.63 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ECL traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.20. 983,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $125.74 and a 52-week high of $159.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,539.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,885 shares of company stock worth $17,369,786. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.