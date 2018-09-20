Analysts Anticipate A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. A. O. Smith reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $270,501.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

