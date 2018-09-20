Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,325 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $824,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,938.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $152.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 353.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

