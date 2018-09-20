AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 9,303 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,303 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 18,541,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,679,000 after buying an additional 4,435,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,567,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,383,000 after buying an additional 2,787,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 33.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after buying an additional 2,574,569 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 88.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,541,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after buying an additional 725,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,027,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $129,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.71 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 134.01% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.44%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.25 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

