AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,062 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,738,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 410,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 30th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

FBHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

