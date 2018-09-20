AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires 5,171 Shares of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 48.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cameco by 69.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Cameco by 35.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 99,007 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 19.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCJ opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.80 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

