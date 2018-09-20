Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 10th.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.71, for a total transaction of $298,457.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $111,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $113,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 76.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $204.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

