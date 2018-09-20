AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (AFIN) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AMERN FIN TR IN/SH (NASDAQ:AFIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

AFIN opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. AMERN FIN TR IN/SH has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business. It specializes in owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns a diversified portfolio of commercial properties which are net leased primarily to investment grade and other tenants and, as a result of the mergers, a portfolio of retail properties consisting primarily of power centers and lifestyle centers.

