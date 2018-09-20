AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 261.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $157,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $225,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $1,734,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,393,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.