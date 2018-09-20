Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Director Acquires C$19,750.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) Director George R. Ireland bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

TSE ARG traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.78. 2,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,651. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.35.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

