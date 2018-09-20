American Water Works (AWK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.42.

AWK opened at $87.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,616.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,634 shares of company stock worth $1,918,888 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

