American National BankShares (AMNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

American National BankShares stock remained flat at $$39.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The stock has a market cap of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.65. American National BankShares has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. equities research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in American National BankShares in the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American National BankShares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American National BankShares (AMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.