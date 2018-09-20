American International Group Inc (AIG) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,809,367 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 16,955,018 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,199,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Argus cut their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 21,735.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2,967.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 3,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

