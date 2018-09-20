Ambarella Inc (AMBA) CEO Sells $381,452.12 in Stock

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $381,452.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.73. 873,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,754. Ambarella Inc has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $224,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co cut their price target on Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ambarella from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

