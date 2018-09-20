AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned a $23.00 price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAG. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 36,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,159. The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

