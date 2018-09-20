Alteryx (AYX) and Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Head to Head Review

Alteryx (NASDAQ: BLIN) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -9.44% -9.44% -4.54% Bridgeline Digital -44.03% -64.26% -37.93%

This table compares Alteryx and Bridgeline Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $131.61 million 26.57 -$17.49 million ($0.31) -185.26 Bridgeline Digital $16.29 million 0.27 -$1.60 million ($0.24) -4.25

Bridgeline Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alteryx and Bridgeline Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 2 8 0 2.80 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $50.78, indicating a potential downside of 11.58%. Given Alteryx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Alteryx has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alteryx beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company also provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

