ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

NYSEARCA:IDOG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,498. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

