Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,347,000 after buying an additional 177,748 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 59,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra set a $129.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

PEP opened at $113.77 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

