Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.
NYSE AWP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $6.98.
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
