Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

