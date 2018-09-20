Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A comprises approximately 0.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,428,946,000 after acquiring an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 134,676.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,266,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 78.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after acquiring an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,174.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $812.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $924.51 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,330.00 target price (down previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,456.00 target price (up previously from $1,234.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,313.72.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

