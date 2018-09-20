Allstate Corp (ALL) Holdings Boosted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,432 shares of company stock worth $5,386,208. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

