Alliant Energy (LNT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.
Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Alliant Energy news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,627,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,185,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
