Alliant Energy (LNT) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $42.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,627,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,185,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

