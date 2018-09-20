Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.67.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $247.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $192.02 and a 12-month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.18%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Charles L. Horn sold 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $3,729,420.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $793,238.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $187,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.