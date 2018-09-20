Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 318.7% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $162.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.