Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $341.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $436.80.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 23.02%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

