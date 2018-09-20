Aegion (AEGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

AEGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. 155,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,204. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $796.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). Aegion had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $335.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.80 million. analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aegion by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aegion in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegion by 293.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

