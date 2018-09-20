Aegion (AEGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.
AEGN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. 155,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,204. Aegion has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $796.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aegion by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Aegion in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aegion by 293.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aegion
Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.
