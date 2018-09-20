Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,950 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 156,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.49.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.48%.
In related news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.
