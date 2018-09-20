Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Blaine Templeman sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $39,364.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,352 shares of company stock worth $832,661. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRO. Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,055,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 958.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,546 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,810,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,706,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,301 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 329.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 983,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

ADRO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,461. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $533.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 574.11%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

