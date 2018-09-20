ADT (ADT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,319,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 3,640,890 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ADT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.83.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ADT Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

