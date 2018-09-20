Adeola Olaniyan Sells 904 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 904 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $20,014.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $73,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSV opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,150,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 315,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.