Addenda Capital Inc. Has $16.95 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 104.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,019 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $162,000. FSI Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

NYSE:JPM opened at $117.62 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.34 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

