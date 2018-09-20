Acuity Brands (AYI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AYI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price target on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.13. The stock had a trading volume of 662,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,400. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $109.98 and a 12 month high of $186.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,140,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $479,730,000 after buying an additional 1,300,971 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 94.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 888,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,932,000 after buying an additional 432,385 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $41,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,235,000 after buying an additional 292,245 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,745,000 after buying an additional 231,932 shares during the period.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

