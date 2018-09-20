ACCO Brands (ACCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.05. 12,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,713. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $194,720.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,001.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

