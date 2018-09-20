Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.68. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. 9,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,885. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

