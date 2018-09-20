Acacia Mining (ACA) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a report published on Monday.

ACA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 164 ($2.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.21) price objective (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.34)) on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 178.63 ($2.33).

Acacia Mining stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.39) on Monday. Acacia Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 130 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.62).

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

