AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $146,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $91.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $83.19 and a twelve month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.86 to $65.61 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

