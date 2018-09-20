AB SKF (SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.