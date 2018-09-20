Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 10,919.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $53.00.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 4.69%.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,404 shares of company stock worth $2,664,743 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

