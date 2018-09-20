A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Tuesday.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE AOS opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.72 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $270,501.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,757.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,479,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 402,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after buying an additional 72,622 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 886,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 43,497 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

