$955.50 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to post sales of $955.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $966.00 million and the lowest is $945.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $936.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $3,343,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 25.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

