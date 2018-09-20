8×8, Inc. (EGHT) Position Lessened by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,826 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 154,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darren J. Hakeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on 8X8 from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

