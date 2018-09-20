8,835 Shares in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 70,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 703,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 257,385 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 436.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 129,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 81,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LVHD opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $32.10.

